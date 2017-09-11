Plays of the Week: Week 3

Seperated by just five miles on 460 the rivalry between Giles and Narrows has a long tradition in southwest VirginiaMore >>
Seperated by just five miles on 460 the rivalry between Giles and Narrows has a long tradition in southwest VirginiaMore >>
A new rivalry has been created in the Two VirginiaMore >>
A new rivalry has been created in the Two VirginiaMore >>
One of the hottest teams to start off the 2017 high school football season has been BluefieldMore >>
One of the hottest teams to start off the 2017 high school football season has been BluefieldMore >>
Bluefield College's Devon Jackson was named the Mid South Conference's Appalachian Division defensive player of the weekMore >>
Bluefield College's Devon Jackson was named the Mid South Conference's Appalachian Division defensive player of the weekMore >>
Plays of the Week: Week 3More >>
Plays of the Week: Week 3More >>
The Bluefield College football team is off to a great start under new coach Dewey LuskMore >>
The Bluefield College football team is off to a great start under new coach Dewey LuskMore >>
It was smooth sailing for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in MorgantownMore >>
It was smooth sailing for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in MorgantownMore >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Football Friday Week 3: OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 3: OvertimeMore >>
Football Friday Week 3: 2nd HalfMore >>
Football Friday Week 3: 2nd HalfMore >>