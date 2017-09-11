Princeton ministry collecting water for Harvey victims

There's a passage in Scripture that reads, "Be kind and compassionate to one another..." Well, there's a ministry in Princeton living out those instructions, by collecting personal items for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Heaven Sent Ministries has been accepting donations for residents in Houston since Harvey first struck, but they aren't necessarily asking for money. Fresh, clean water is the main item they are collecting. Lyle Mullins of Heaven Sent Ministries explains why they haven't been asking for monetary contributions. "Money's good. But if you have water, and other items that are essential items, you can get them to the people immediately. We feel like that's a better use of resources, and so we prefer to do that."

They are also collecting soap, toilet paper, and non-perishable food items that they are putting into "Blessing Buckets" to distribute with the water. Heaven Sent is working in tandem with "God's Pit Crew" out of Virginia to distribute the donations.

