Princeton ministry collecting water for Harvey victims

WVVA has partnered with the American Red Cross, Southeast WV Chapter, to help raise money for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.More >>
Across the nation, communities are remembering the anniversary of the most significant event to take place on American soil in the 21st century. Monday night, first responders from across southern West Virginia gathered in Raleigh County to honor those who lost their lives on 9-11.More >>
The Raleigh County Sheriff Department confirms tonight that two people have died following a car crash near Harper Road. A sheriff's department spokesman said the victims were both from Wyoming County.More >>
The Princeton Police Department presented its first ever "Police Officer of the Year" award at Monday night's city council meeting. Chief John Howell presented the award to Officer Chad Butler, shortly after a moment of silence and prayer to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks as well as members of law enforcement.More >>
(WVVA) A strong area of high pressure to our northeast and the remains of Irma will combine to cause strong easterly winds through Tuesday morning.More >>
Lewisburg is holding a "Parade of Lights" in honor of all the 9/11 victims. The event is being sponsored through the Greenbrier County Fire and Emergency Responders Association.More >>
More than half of the children in West Virginia receive health benefits through the Children's Health Insurance Program or Medicaid. However, CHIP, a federally funded insurance program, is set to expire at the end of the month. For those not familiar with CHIP, the program has been around since 1997 and is separate from the Affordable Care Act.More >>
