Mercer County man honored with Purple Heart

It was standing room only inside the "Those Who Served War Museum" for a man and his family who received a honor 73 years over due his purple heart..

“Waddie was my father-in-law. My mother-in-law had doubts about me. But Waddie got me a job in the mines before I married [Diana] and I think that got me in good graces.”

The late Waddie Fuda of McComas served in World War II. In June of 1944 while in France. He was seriously injured by a hand grenade.

“We did not know he was even injured in the war,” said his daughter, Mary.

“After our mother died we found some paperwork that said he was seriously injured in the war in France we found out later by a grenade.”

Fuda's sister Stella had to deliver the news to their mother.

“I worked in the post office..that was years ago..they would bring the telegrams down there and they brought it to me to give to my mother and all it said was he was wounded in action and you know that's an experience that scares you to death.”

He would eventually return home but he hardly spoke of his time in the service or the events that occurred that June.

Fuda passed away in 1982 but when documents about his service and the injury were discovered. His children – Jimmie, Diana and Mary – with the help from others like Congressman Evan Jenkins the family were presented with his purple heart and several other medals in of honor.

“We're just proud. We're boosting with pride,” said Mary.