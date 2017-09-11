UPDATE: Officials confirm teacher's death at Raleigh County high school

Students from Independence High School were released from school early on Monday following the passing of a Special Education teacher.



It happened around 8:10 a.m. According to Raleigh County Superintendent C. David Price, the teacher was found unresponsive in her classroom. An ambulance was called in to treat the teacher. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Students were released at 11:30 a.m.

The identity of the teacher is not being released at this time and the cause of death has not been determined.

Below is the full statement released by Raleigh County Superintendent C. David Price:

It’s a sad day for Raleigh County Schools and the Independence High School Family. One of our teachers was found unresponsive in her classroom, due to a medical condition, at approximately 8:10 am. Trained medical professionals at school and first responders acted immediately and transported her to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead. This teacher will be greatly missed by all. Counselors from local schools and agencies will be available immediately for grief counseling.- C. David Price, Superintendent, Raleigh County Schools.

