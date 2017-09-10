Beckley Kids Classic Festival comes to a close

After nine days of fun-filled events scattered across Beckley and surrounding Raleigh County, the 24th Annual Beckley Kids Classic Festival has come to an end.More >>
After nine days of fun-filled events scattered across Beckley and surrounding Raleigh County, the 24th Annual Beckley Kids Classic Festival has come to an end.More >>
Sunday was the final day of the annual music and arts festival known as Culture Fest in Pipestem. The event had an unexpected, but very welcomed guest.More >>
Sunday was the final day of the annual music and arts festival known as Culture Fest in Pipestem. The event had an unexpected, but very welcomed guest.More >>
This year marked the 6th annual Mercer County Heritage Festival at Glenwood Park's 4-H camp in Princeton. Besides selling products, many vendors were excited to tell people the history behind their goods and crafts.More >>
This year marked the 6th annual Mercer County Heritage Festival at Glenwood Park's 4-H camp in Princeton. Besides selling products, many vendors were excited to tell people the history behind their goods and crafts.More >>
All week long, Hinton has been "Dining out for Houston." Five participating restaurants have agreed to donate a percentage of their proceeds to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
All week long, Hinton has been "Dining out for Houston." Five participating restaurants have agreed to donate a percentage of their proceeds to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
If there's any bright side to tragedies, it's that they bring out the best in people. One Bluefield business is sending some of its workers south to provide support for those in Irma's path.More >>
If there's any bright side to tragedies, it's that they bring out the best in people. One Bluefield business is sending some of its workers south to provide support for those in Irma's path.More >>
West Virginia's DEP has made an abrupt about-face regarding certification of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline.More >>
West Virginia's DEP has made an abrupt about-face regarding certification of the proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night. Be sure and tune-in to our Friday Night Football broadcast with A.J. and Matthew on WVVA-TV or WVVA.com.More >>