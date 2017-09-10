Beckley Kids Classic Festival comes to a close

After nine days of fun-filled events scattered across Beckley and surrounding Raleigh County, the 24th Annual Beckley Kids Classic Festival has come to an end.

The festival event began with some rainy weather on opening weekend, but finished up with some mild September temperatures.

"I didn't think it would be this warm actually, perfect day for a parade, we're just blessed," Jill Moorefield said.

Moorefield says the annual parade is what started it all more than two decades ago, but as the festival grows, so do the memories.

“It's wonderful to see the streets full of families and the kids smiling and having a good time, it's worth it all,” Moorefield said.

And while the parade on Saturday is the biggest draw, the most unique event takes place the day after.

“I don't know what it is about the hamster races, but i know that's one of the things they remember about the festival," Moorefield said.

But whether you come for the parade, the candy or the hamster races, it's really an opportunity to re-establish old connections, and even make some new ones.