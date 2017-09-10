Culture Fest hosts Irma evacuee

Sunday was the final day of the annual music and arts festival known as Culture Fest in Pipestem. The event had an unexpected, but very welcomed guest.

Remember this TV pitch man?

"Hi, I'm Billy Mays for OxiClean!"

Now meet his son. Billy Mays III is a musician. Mays performed this weekend at Culture Fest, though it wasn't part of his initial plans. "My wife and I saw the hurricane forming, saw the projections, and it just didn't feel right. So we got out pretty early."

Mays and his wife live in St. Petersburg, Florida. He says they packed what they could into their vehicle. "We're already pretty mobile, because we tour a lot. So we packed up our cars with everything we care about. Obviously I always have my life-gear, ready to go. I packed up my studio, and we just headed north. Didn't know exactly where we were going to go. Then, obviously, everyone from Culture Fest invited us up here."

Mays performs under the stage name Infinite Third. Though this stop wasn't originally part of his scheduled campaign, Mays has always enjoyed coming to Culture Fest. "It's nice when we can wrap this into our trip through the mountains, like a weekend away. And uh, yeah, it's nice and cozy."

With the eye of the storm passing over the Tampa Bay area, Mays says their next stop is North Carolina. "Right now we're just waiting to see if the devastation will be as bad as people think it might be. We're literally waiting until tomorrow morning to see what we're waking up to, and if we're waking up to... having a home or not."

