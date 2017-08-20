Jays win big over Burlington; regains first place over Pulaski

Saturday night the Bluefield Blue Jays avoided a three game sweep of the Johnson City Cardinals with a 6-1 win. Sunday night they turned their attention to the Burlington Royals and put another win on the board with a 14-5 victory. The team produced 18 hits on 14 runs. They were led by Chavez Young and Freddy Rodriguez who each recorded three hits and home run. Starting pitcher Maximo Castillo earned the decision for the Jays and improved to 6-0 on the year.The Jays improve to 38-19 on the season. The win and a Pulaski Yankees lost on Sunday, the Jays now lead the Appalachian League East by a half game.

Meanwhile the Princeton Rays took to the road for a series against the Danville Braves. The Rays defeated the Braves 5-4 in 14 innings to record their second straight win. They go for another series win tomorrow night at 7:00.