Jays and Rays both swept in Saturday doubleheaders

After mother nature played her hand on Friday night, there was plenty of Appalachian League baseball in the two Virginia's on Saturday.

The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays both took part in doubleheaders at their respective ballparks.

The Jays who had the league's best record heading into the day, fell in both contests to the Pulaski Yankees. The Rays fell in their suspended game from Friday night that was completed first on Saturday evening and dropped their regularly scheduled meeting as well against the Elizabethton Twins.

After losing both games on Saturday, the Jays now fall a half game behind Pulaski for first place in the Appalachian League East standings.

The Rays have now lost their last five games in a row, falling to last place in the East, 10 games behind Pulaski.