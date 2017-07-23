Jays and Rays get series wins Sunday victories

The Bluefield Blue Jays made it a perfect weekend after a 11-9 victory over the Elizabethton Twins on Sunday. The win gave the Jays the three game sweep over the Twins.

The Jays scored five runs in the eighth to take the lead and eventually the win.

Freddy Rodriguez went 3-4 with a pair of doubles for the Jays. Yorman Rodriguez went 1-4 with four RBI's.

The Jays now 21-10, now trail Pulaski by a half game for first place in the Appalachian League East standings.

The Princeton Rays also picked up a series win with a 8-4 victory over Kingsport on Sunday.

The Rays carried a 7-0 lead into the eighth and despite a pair of two-run homers from the Mets in the final two frames, the Rays were still able to hold on for their 14th win of the season.

Carl Chester went 5-5 with two RBI's. Devin Davis and Ronaldo Hernandez each chipped with two RBI's.

The Rays hit the road tomorrow for a three game series against the Greeneville Astros.