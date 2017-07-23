Jays and Rays get series wins Sunday victories

The West Virginia lose a big lead and fall to the Chillicothe Paints 12-7 on Sunday evening.More >>
The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays picked up on victories Sunday to earn series wins.
The Princeton Rays hosted their youth baseball clinic on Saturday morning at Hunnicutt Field.
The West Virginia Miners eased to a 11-1 victory over Chillicothe on Saturday.
The Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays were both victorious on Saturday night.
Bluefield wins extra inning affair with Elizabethton and Princeton loses slugfest with Kingsport.
Princeton Rays first baseman Devin Davis is growing into his role as one of team's top players.
West Virginia Mountaineer senior running back Justin Crawford has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
The Princeton Rays avoid a sweep of Pulaski with a win and Bluefield misses out on a sweep with a loss to Kingsport.
