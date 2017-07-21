Jays start road trip with wild win; Rays lose battle with Kingsport

The Bluefield Blue Jays began their six road swing Friday night in wild fashion. The Jays used a three run 13th inning to get by the Elizabethton Twins 8-5.

The Jays scored three runs in 8th inning to tie the game at five, then finally were able to find more offense in the 13th on the way to the win.

Brandon Grudzielanek went 3-6 for the Jays, scoring and driving in two runs in the victory.

The Jays improve to 19-10 on the season. They continue their series with the Twins tomorrow night at 6:00

The Princeton Rays avoided a sweep last night with a 13-7 win over first place Pulaski. They were unable to put another victory in the win column as they fell in their series opener to the Kingsport Mets 8-6 Friday night.

The Mets came out swinging early, hitting two home runs in the opening frame. Both teams combined for six home runs on the night.

Dionis Paulino went 3-3 with a homer for the Mets, while Joey Roach and Ronaldo Hernandez each had two hits, including home runs for the Rays in the loss.

The Rays drop to 12-17 on the season. Game two between the Mets and the Rays set for 7:00 tomorrow night at Hunnicutt Field.