Rays avoid sweep; Mets blow out Jays

Rays avoid sweep; Mets blow out Jays

Posted:

The Princeton Rays pushed across 13 runs to earn a 13-7 win over Pulaski Thursday night. 

Zach Rutherford went 3-4 with a homer and four RBI's in the win.

The Rays now 12-16, continue at home this weekend beginning a three game series with Kingsport tomorrow night.

The Bluefield Blue Jays entered the night a game back of Pulaski for first in the Appalachian League East standings. Despite help from their Mercer County neighbors, the Jays were unable to gain ground on the Yankees as they fell 17-7 to Kingsport on Thursday.

Tanner Kirwer went 2-3 with a homer and two RBI's.

The Jays fall to 18-10 on the season. Next up, they take the road for the weekend for a series at Elizabethton. 

