Jays win it on walk-off over Mets

Returning home after a weekend series in Danville, the Bluefield Blue Jays recorded their third win in four nights with a walk-off win in 11 innings over the Kingsport Mets.

The Mets tied the game in the 8th with a Wagner Lagrange RBI single. Finally in the 11th Ryan Noda came up as the hero with a RBI base hit that brought in Yorman Rodriguez to win the game for the Jays.

Noda went 2-4 with a solo homer and two RBI's in the win. The Jays improve to 17-9 on the season. The Jays and the Mets continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05.