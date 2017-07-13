Jays and Rays rally for wins

Wednesday night the Princeton Rays produced their highest run total of the season when they plated 17 runs in a victory over the Danville Braves. Thursday night the Rays used a four run ninth inning to rally back for a second straight win over the Braves 6-5.

Ronaldo Hernandez and Devin Davis each had two RBI's in the win.

The Rays go for the sweep tomorrow night at 7:00 from Hunnicutt Field.

The Bluefield Blue Jays responded back Thursday night a day after giving up two runs in the ninth inning in a loss to the Greeneville Astros. The Jays plated four runs in the seventh and were able to hold off the Astros 10-9.

Catcher Ryan Gold went 2-5, including a three run double in the seventh, that tied the game at eight. Later in the inning he scored what would be the go ahead run for the Jays.

Now 14-7, the Jays have moved back to within a game behind the first place Pulaski Yankees in the Eastern Division.