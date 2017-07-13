Jays and Rays rally for wins - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Jays and Rays rally for wins

Wednesday night the Princeton Rays produced their highest run total of the season when they plated 17 runs in a victory over the Danville Braves. Thursday night the Rays used a four run ninth inning to rally back for a second straight win over the Braves 6-5. 

Ronaldo Hernandez and Devin Davis each had two RBI's in the win. 

The Rays go for the sweep tomorrow night at 7:00 from Hunnicutt Field.

The Bluefield Blue Jays responded back Thursday night a day after giving up two runs in the ninth inning in a loss to the Greeneville Astros. The Jays plated four runs in the seventh and were able to hold off the Astros 10-9. 

Catcher Ryan Gold went 2-5, including a three run double in the seventh, that tied the game at eight. Later in the inning he scored what would be the go ahead run for the Jays.

Now 14-7, the Jays have moved back to within a game behind the first place Pulaski Yankees in the Eastern Division. 

