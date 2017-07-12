Rays offense explodes; Jays fall late

Tuesday night was just one of a couple scheduled nights off for the Appalachian League as the Major League Baseball All-Star Game took center stage in Miami, the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays returned to the diamond on Wednesday night.

The Rays offense produced it's highest run total of the season at 17, with a 17-6 victory over the Danville Braves Wednesday night.

Devin Davis went 3-5 with a home run and five RBI's. Catcher Ronaldo Hernandez went 4-6 with two doubles and two RBI's.

The Braves and Rays are back at it again Thursday night at 7:00.

The Bluefield Blue Jays came into the night winners of nine of their last 10 games and just a game behind the Pulaski Yankees for first place in the East Division.

The Jays dropped their first game back from the break 5-3 to the Greeneville Astros.

The Astros pushed across two runs in the 9th inning to get by the Jays to snap their two game losing streak.

Oscar Campos went 3-3 with two doubles and two RBI's for the Astros. Ryan Noda went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI's for the Jays.

Game two of the series is tomorrow night at 7:05 from Bowen Field.