BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Battles lines are being drawn after Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins's announcement that he will seek Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's seat.

Candidates scramble to fill U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins' seat

Morrisey says he wants to extend conservative values to U.S. Senate

West Virginia Attorney General is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Joe Manchin.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey makes a stop in Bluefield on the heels of his announcement to run for U.S. Senate.

The office is currently held by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

Morrisey says he wants to build on the successes they've accomplished in the AG office by taking on federal overreach, advancing conservative values, and continuing efforts to stop the state's drug epidemic.

The pro-life conservative questions Sen. Manchin's work ethic. "What does he really get done for the state of West Virginia." says Morrisey.

Morrisey joins fellow GOP candidates Rep. Evan Jenkins and laid-off coal miner Bo Copley on the 2018 Primary Election ballot.

