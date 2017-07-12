Case WV makes push to open senior center in Athens

For nearly a decade, the Case WV Senior Center in Princeton has been providing senior citizens with free meals, exercise classes and activities. Now, the Case Commission on Aging is making a push to open a center in Athens.

Members of "Case Commission on Aging" met with the town council in Athens last night to gain support for the idea of a new center.

The commission says they need 20 seniors to sign up before they can start the program. They currently have only six citizens, ages 60 and older, who have expressed interest.

However, the Case Commission says they are working to get the word out so that seniors cant take advantage of the opportunity

"There are a lot of seniors in the community of Athens and there's not a whole lot to do.," says Keri Svendsen, a volunteer outreach assistant at Case Commission on Aging. "As seniors get older, they get lonely, they get depressed and financially, they come into hardships. I'm from Athens so I really have gotten to know the town and I live around these seniors and I feel like they would really support a center and enjoy it."

Svendsen says after getting 20 seniors on board, they will look into finding a venue for the center as well as seek funding.

The program will start off on a once-day-a-week basis, providing free lunch, crafts and activities.