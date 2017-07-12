Case WV makes push to open senior center in Athens

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey makes a stop in Bluefield on the heels of his announcement to run for U.S. Senate.More >>
For nearly a decade, the Case WV Senior Center in Princeton has been providing senior citizens with free meals, exercise classes and activities. Now, the Case Commission on Aging is making a push to open a center in Athens.More >>
A Bluefield officer tells WVVA he was not fired but resigned from his position in the wake of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.More >>
Although we recent observed the one-year anniversary of the 1000-year flood, the even won't be soon forgotten in southern West Virginia. Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent, two filmmakers from West Virginia, had a huge task in documenting the story of tragedy and triumph and Tuesday night, they held a private screening for their film.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In just four weeks, more than a thousand students will be starting school at WVU Tech in Beckley, bringing faculty and staff to the surrounding area. But where will they all live?More >>
Police arrest six woman on for engaging in prostitution in the city limits of Bluefield, WV.More >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) There is growing concern over an app making its way into the cellphones of thousands of children in the U.S. and in Southern West Virginia.More >>
A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.More >>
