UPDATE: Bluefield patrolman says he resigned following fatal police crash

A Bluefield, WV officer tells WVVA he was not fired but resigned from his position in the wake of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.

In a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Patrolman Mark Filer said it was "best for everyone that I resigned because of the accident that happened." Filer called back and clarified that his decision to leave the department was based in part because of the fatal crash, but it wasn't the only reason.

It's been roughly six weeks since Lt. Crook lost his life in a multi-vehicle accident on Princeton Avenue in Bluefield. Both Crook and Filer were responding to a possible DUI pursuit when the fatal accident occurred. Filer had only been on the force for several weeks at the time of the accident.

Mark's brother, Trooper Keith Filer, was also involved in the accident while responding to the scene. State Police spokesman Sergeant Michael Baylous tells WVVA Trooper Filer is still on active duty with the West Virginia Police as the agency continues to review policies and procedures.