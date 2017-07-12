Filmmakers document flood from devastation to recovery

Although we recent observed the one-year anniversary of the 1000-year flood, the even won't be soon forgotten in southern West Virginia. Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent, two filmmakers from West Virginia, had a huge task in documenting the story of tragedy and triumph and Tuesday night, they held a private screening for their film.

"When Tom Crabtree first approached us about filming this story, not only were we honored to be chosen to tell that story, but we also felt a great responsibility to tell it honestly and respectfully," said Josh Baldwin, Producer of The Flood - A Film About Hope.

The strength of West Virginia shines through in Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent's film.

"It just speaks to the resilience of West Virginia. I think throughout history, if you really do your research, you'll see how resilient we are and how as communities we come together to help each other out," said Director and Cinematographer for The Flood - A Film About Hope, Mark Trent.

"Mark and Josh have been amazing. They poured their heart and soul into documenting this story of this amazing recovery of West Virginia, of Greenbrier County, of White Sulphur Springs," said President of Homes for White Sulphur Springs, Tom Crabtree.

With their film, the story comes full circle.

"The main goal of the film is to kind of keep the recovery fresh on people's minds. I think as time progresses you kind of tend to forget. Life gets in the way of everything and it's a nice reminder that this happened just a year ago and there's more work to be done," Trent said.

"For us, it was very important to pay homage to definitely the people who passed away and those that lost something, but also create a sense of hope that we're all starting to feel throughout Greenbrier County," added Baldwin.

Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent have entered their film into regional and national film festivals with the hope that it will gain attention to help with funding to finish the recovery process. If you would like to donate, visit http://www.homesforwv.org/.