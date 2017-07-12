Filmmakers document flood from devastation to recovery

A Bluefield officer tells WVVA he was not fired but resigned from his position in the wake of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.More >>
A Bluefield officer tells WVVA he was not fired but resigned from his position in the wake of the death of Lieutenant Aaron Crook.More >>
Although we recent observed the one-year anniversary of the 1000-year flood, the even won't be soon forgotten in southern West Virginia. Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent, two filmmakers from West Virginia, had a huge task in documenting the story of tragedy and triumph and Tuesday night, they held a private screening for their film.More >>
Although we recent observed the one-year anniversary of the 1000-year flood, the even won't be soon forgotten in southern West Virginia. Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent, two filmmakers from West Virginia, had a huge task in documenting the story of tragedy and triumph and Tuesday night, they held a private screening for their film.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In just four weeks, more than a thousand students will be starting school at WVU Tech in Beckley, bringing faculty and staff to the surrounding area. But where will they all live?More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In just four weeks, more than a thousand students will be starting school at WVU Tech in Beckley, bringing faculty and staff to the surrounding area. But where will they all live?More >>
Police arrest six woman on for engaging in prostitution in the city limits of Bluefield, WV.More >>
Police arrest six woman on for engaging in prostitution in the city limits of Bluefield, WV.More >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) There is growing concern over an app making its way into the cellphones of thousands of children in the U.S. and in Southern West Virginia.More >>
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) There is growing concern over an app making its way into the cellphones of thousands of children in the U.S. and in Southern West Virginia.More >>
A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.More >>
A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.More >>
The Mercer County Commission looked at amending an ordinance that regulates the locations of exotic businesses.More >>
The Mercer County Commission looked at amending an ordinance that regulates the locations of exotic businesses.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.More >>