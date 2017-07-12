Where will new WVU Tech students live?

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) In just four weeks, more than a thousand students will be starting school at WVU Tech in Beckley, bringing faculty and staff to the surrounding area. But where will they all live?



According to representatives with WVU Tech Student life, the campus has accommodations for roughly 400 students, while others will either commute or live off campus.



Last year, Attorney and Landlord Robert Dunlap said many property owners raised their rates in hopes of snagging a student, but that is not a trend he has seen continue this year. "We'd seen a spike on the price of rental properties, but we haven't seen much of that recently."



Some renters close to campus are seeing a boom. PikeView Manor Apartments never raised their rates and went from 17 empty units in June of 2016, to zero in June of 2017.



"Students want units two to three miles within campus, especially with kids that want to ride bikes," said Tim Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate.



Before prospective landlords decide to open up their space, Dunlap warns them to know their lease and the law.



"Real Estate law is complex. You can't simply evict someone. You can't just turn off their utilities. You live and die by the lease agreement that you've constructed. So you need to think about those things before you just assume you're a landlord," adds Dunlap.



WVU Tech Student Life staff add that it is not unusual to have only a third of students living on campus. In fact, representatives said two-thirds of students attending the college in Montgomery lived off campus or commuted.