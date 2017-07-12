6 charged in Bluefield prostitution sting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

6 charged in Bluefield prostitution sting

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

Police arrest six woman on for engaging in prostitution in the city limits of Bluefield, WV.

The arrests were made on Thursday. The charges will be handled through municipal court. 

Below is a list of those arrested. Each one is charged with one count engaging in prostitution.

  • Rhonda Blankenship, 47, of Bluefield, WV
  • Mary Elizabeth Bourne, 49, of Montcalm, WV
  • Brittany Simpkins, 20, of Bluefield, WV
  • Heaven Forren, 22, of Hinton, WV
  • Kala Mae Thurman, 26, of Bluefield, WV
  • Jamie Cook, 33, of Bluefield, WV

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.