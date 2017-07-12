Amended town ordinance could prevent future adult businesses from opening in Mercer County

The Mercer County Commission looked at amending an ordinance that regulates the locations of exotic businesses.

The ordinance states that businesses such as strip clubs, exotic book stores or other adult businesses must be at least 2,000 feet away from places such as schools, parks and churches.

The Commission more than doubled the distance to a full mile on Tuesday. Although the amended ordinance will not affect businesses that are already established, it does prevent new adult businesses from being near areas that attract children or tourists.

The County Commission said the change came about over public concern about the location of adult businesses in the area.