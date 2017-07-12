Amended town ordinance could prevent future adult businesses from opening in Mercer County

The Mercer County Commission looked at amending an ordinance that regulates the locations of exotic businesses.More >>
The Mercer County Commission looked at amending an ordinance that regulates the locations of exotic businesses.More >>
A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.More >>
A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.More >>
A federal appeals court has upheld $1.23 million in civil contempt fines ordered against one of Gov. Jim Justice's family coal companies.More >>
In Bramwell, the play "Smoke on the Mountain" is making its return this week. Opening night is this Thursday, so the cast was busy today, memorizing their lines and learning their blocking.More >>
In Bramwell, the play "Smoke on the Mountain" is making its return this week. Opening night is this Thursday, so the cast was busy today, memorizing their lines and learning their blocking.More >>
The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted EMTs ready for action. There were fifteen members of Tuesday night's graduating class.More >>
The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted EMTs ready for action. There were fifteen members of Tuesday night's graduating class.More >>
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>