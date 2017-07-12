White Sulphur Springs man enters plea on heroin charges

A White Sulphur Springs man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distribution of heroin.

United States Attorney Carol Casto announced Gerald Tyrone King, 37, admitted to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with police on May 27, 2016 in White Sulphur Springs.

The investigation was conducted by the The Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Assistant United States Attorney John File is handling the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger handled the plea hearing.

This case is part of the ongoing efforts by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia and their Greenbrier Valley Heroin and Pill Initiative.