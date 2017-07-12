Popular musical returns to Bramwell

In Bramwell, the play "Smoke on the Mountain" is making its return this week. Opening night is this Thursday, so the cast was busy today, memorizing their lines and learning their blocking. Though the play does feature some local performers, other cast members come from places like New York and Arkansas. Sherry Bishop is the director of the play She says the play shines a light on a fictional ministry family. "The play is about what has touched the family's hearts to share with the people. But it's also very funny. Very funny. Lots of good songs... jokes... and some touching, sweet moments, too." Smoke on the Mountain will be performed at Bramwell Wesleyan Church, and tickets can be purchased in advance at the Historic Train Depot. Performances will be held both this week and next, Thursday-Sunday nights.