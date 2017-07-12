Popular musical returns to Bramwell

Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.
Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.
In Bramwell, the play "Smoke on the Mountain" is making its return this week. Opening night is this Thursday, so the cast was busy today, memorizing their lines and learning their blocking.More >>
In Bramwell, the play "Smoke on the Mountain" is making its return this week. Opening night is this Thursday, so the cast was busy today, memorizing their lines and learning their blocking.More >>
The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted EMTs ready for action. There were fifteen members of Tuesday night's graduating class.More >>
The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted EMTs ready for action. There were fifteen members of Tuesday night's graduating class.More >>
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>
In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.More >>
In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.More >>
Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The Rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.More >>
Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The Rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.More >>