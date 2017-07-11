CFA fans dress as cows for free "chikin"

Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.

And hundreds of customers in Beckley answered the "cattle call" this afternoon.

"Cow Appreciation Day," as it's called, began Tuesday with breakfast and ended at 7:00 Tuesday evening.

It's the 13th year Chick-Fil-A has held the event that celebrates the company's iconic cow advertising campaign.

An extra wrinkle to this year's event was a special "Cow Appreciation Day" Snapchat filter which allowed guests to share their experience with friends and family.