CFA fans dress as cows for free "chikin" - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CFA fans dress as cows for free "chikin"

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.

And hundreds of customers in Beckley answered the "cattle call" this afternoon.

"Cow Appreciation Day," as it's called, began Tuesday with breakfast and ended at 7:00 Tuesday evening.

It's the 13th year Chick-Fil-A has held the event that celebrates the company's iconic cow advertising campaign.

An extra wrinkle to this year's event was a special "Cow Appreciation Day" Snapchat filter which allowed guests to share their experience with friends and family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.