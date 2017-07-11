Local motocross rider gets ready to take a "Leap of Faith"

Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.
Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the country gave out free entrees to customers clad in cow duds.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.More >>
In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.More >>
In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.More >>
Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The Rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.More >>
Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The Rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.More >>
When school is out, kids often suffer a summer slump. Minds tend to wander, but Energy Express can help get them through until fall with activities that are both educational and fun.More >>
When school is out, kids often suffer a summer slump. Minds tend to wander, but Energy Express can help get them through until fall with activities that are both educational and fun.More >>