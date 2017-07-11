Local motocross rider gets ready to take a "Leap of Faith"

You could call it a "leap of faith.” Chase Whitten is preparing for a stunt he hopes will do more than just dazzle the crowd.

"I know that God has worked over the year's to prepare me for this very moment,” Whitten said.

The former amateur motocross champion is accustomed to facing some big jumps on the race track, but Saturday, he'll have to contend with a different kind of obstacle; a 40 foot long church bus.

"The nerves are kicking up, you've got a big crowd there, they're watching,” Whitten said. “You don't want anything to go wrong."

Reaching the height of success as an amateur, the Jumping Branch native looked to have a promising career ahead of him as a professional motocross racer.

But in 2004, when Whitten says he was right on the cusp of making it big, he received a calling.

“I was empty,” Whitten said. “There was a definite void missing in my life. I had to fight to enjoy it. So, I really had to ask God specifically, 'What do you want to do?'”

But instead of hanging up his boots completely, Whitten decided to combine his love of motorcycles with his new found passion for serving Christ.

"I want them to have the proper perspective on life, sports, ministry,” Whitten said. “Butt they're always thrilled, they want an autograph, high fives, all that type of thing. I want to be a good ambassador to the sport but more than that i want to be an ambassador for Christ."

If you'd like to see Chase take his "leap of faith,” you'll need to be at Burning Rock Outdoor Adventure park this Saturday, no later then 11:00 a.m.

Admission is free and intended for all ages.