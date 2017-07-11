Princeton EMT Class Graduates

The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted E-M-Ts ready for action.

There were fifteen members of tonight's graduating class.

They spent four months training in a variety of skills to prepare them for helping the public...

... as well as handling emergencies.

The students comes from all around our area and can eventually work with one of the local ambulance services.

New graduate Josiah Nieto said that his desire to help people...

... and his goal to become a doctor were driving forces in his decision to train for an E-M-T job.

The ceremony this evening was for the graduates and their families.

They will get to use everything they learned when they take their certification exam this Thursday