Princeton EMT Class Graduates - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Princeton EMT Class Graduates

Posted:
PRINCETON, WV (WVVA) -

The Princeton Rescue Squad held their bi-annual graduation of newly-minted E-M-Ts ready for action.

There were fifteen members of tonight's graduating class. 

They spent four months training in a variety of skills to prepare them for helping the public...

... as well as handling emergencies.

The students comes from all around our area and can eventually work with one of the local ambulance services.

New graduate Josiah Nieto said that his desire to help people...

... and his goal to become a doctor were driving forces in his decision to train for an E-M-T job.

The ceremony this evening was for the graduates and their families.

They will get to use everything they learned when they take their certification exam this Thursday

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.