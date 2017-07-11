Princeton EMT Class Graduates

Marine Corps officials say the plane that crashed in Mississippi's Delta region belonged to a reserve unit.
Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.
In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.
Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The Rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.
When school is out, kids often suffer a summer slump. Minds tend to wander, but Energy Express can help get them through until fall with activities that are both educational and fun.
The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department received a generous donation for new equipment Tuesday afternoon from The West Virginia American Water Company for the amount of $1,000.
BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) There is growing concern over an app making its way into the cellphones of thousands of children in the U.S. and in Southern West Virginia.
First Amendment advocates are suing President Donald Trump, saying some of his critics have been unconstitutionally blocked from following him on Twitter.
