Commercial filmed in Downtown Lewisburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Commercial filmed in Downtown Lewisburg

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.

Streets were blocked off for a good portion of the day as the West Virginia Lottery used the downtown location for one of their upcoming fall commercials. Digital Relativity is the agency making the ad for the West Virginia Lottery. They say the setting of Lewisburg was the perfect fit for what the Lottery represents.

"Their purpose is to support West Virginia veterans, education, and tourism here in the state of West Virginia. We know how important tourism is here in Lewisburg and Greenbrier County and we're just really excited to be here and look forward to launching these new spots in the fall," said Founder and President of Digital Relativity, Pat Strader.

According to the West Virginia Lottery website, since its inception, the lottery has generated more than $9 billion in proceeds that have helped public education, senior services, and tourism.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.