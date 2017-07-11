Commercial filmed in Downtown Lewisburg

In downtown Lewisburg, a commercial was filmed with over 90% of the crew being from West Virginia on Tuesday.

Streets were blocked off for a good portion of the day as the West Virginia Lottery used the downtown location for one of their upcoming fall commercials. Digital Relativity is the agency making the ad for the West Virginia Lottery. They say the setting of Lewisburg was the perfect fit for what the Lottery represents.

"Their purpose is to support West Virginia veterans, education, and tourism here in the state of West Virginia. We know how important tourism is here in Lewisburg and Greenbrier County and we're just really excited to be here and look forward to launching these new spots in the fall," said Founder and President of Digital Relativity, Pat Strader.

According to the West Virginia Lottery website, since its inception, the lottery has generated more than $9 billion in proceeds that have helped public education, senior services, and tourism.