Rally North America stops in Bramwell

Rally North America is holding their second Rally Appalachia. The rally started in Christiansburg this morning, and stopped off at one historic small town here in West Virginia.

Rally North America has been staging rallies since 2009, but this is its first stop in Bramwell. Organizer Tony Intrieri explains why he chose Bramwell as a stops. "Well, as the route organizer, I typically try to find things that are scenic, historic, and have some sort of aesthetic value. (I also) look for things that are indicative of the area we're going through. So a place like Bramwell is perfect."

The rally also doubles as an automotive scavenger hunt. At each stop along the way, teams had to accomplish certain tasks. In Bramwell, they had to get their picture with a Bramwell police officer, and take a quick, guided tour of the town. Erica Seibert of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says the benefits of the Bramwell stop cannot be underestimated. "It's a really good exposure for Mercer County to have this many people, from all over the country, come through the small town of Bramwell. And hopefully love it, and want to come back and plan a vacation."

David and Wendy Ledbetter of South Carolina comprised one of the teams. They say this was their first visit to Bramwell, and Wendy says... "It's gorgeous, gorgeous!" David adds,"Yeah, if I had my camera, and some time, I'd stop and take some pictures." Wendy concludes, "It is a photographer's dream."

The money raised by the participants of Rally North America are being donated to the charity "Hope for the Warriors." The rally will make a stop at Virginia International Raceway tomorrow, before wrapping up in Rome, Georgia, on Friday.

