First Lady of West Virginia reads to kids in Rainelle

When school is out, kids often suffer a summer slump. Minds tend to wander, but Energy Express can help get them through until fall with activities that are both educational and fun.

"We have college age mentors who work with the children and really form that bond with kids and they have a safe place to go in the summer as well as have fun and do art," said Rainelle Energy Express Site Supervisor, Aliceson White.

First Lady of West Virginia, Cathy Justice read to the kids as their special guest.

"I was invited to come to read to Energy Express. It's an inspiration for me and it's more of an honor for me than for the kids to have me come because I get so much out of this," Cathy Justice said.

"It was awesome. It was fun and it was awesome. It was amazing. Best day," some kids at Energy Express in Rainelle said together.

Every summer, kids all over West Virginia are enjoying Energy Express to stimulate their imagination.

"I love it because all the arts and crafts we get to do," said Jayden Vandall, Energy Express in Rainelle student.

"They improve their reading skills, they do their imagination. They make crafts. I got a lot of gifts today. I have jewelry on that they made me, which I love and I'll wear all day," the First Lady of West Virginia said.

"We call it crafts, but they are always open to their imagination. They get to paint and I think that it does carry over into school," White added.

The kids also picked vegetables out of their Greenhouse as a gift to the First Lady and she promises the Governor will eat all of them.