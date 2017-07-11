Bluefield WV Fire Dept. Receives $1,000 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield WV Fire Dept. Receives $1,000

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVVA) -

The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department received a generous donation for new equipment Tuesday afternoon from The West Virginia American Water Company for the amount of $1,000 at the city council meeting. The money will go toward the purchase of new fire-fighting gloves and hoods that must be replaced at least once per year due to wear and tear, and the build-up of dangerous carcinogens. The gift will provide each of the fifteen Bluefield firefighters with one new hood, and two new pairs of gloves.

