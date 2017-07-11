'After School' App causing problems for kids

BECKLEY, WVa. (WVVA) There is growing concern over an app making its way into the cellphones of thousands of children in the U.S. and in Southern West Virginia.



The 'After School' app allows children to share anonymous messages, pictures, and graphics with virtually anyone in their class. 'After School' was briefly shut down after its launch in 2015 over a number of complaints concerning children being exploited.



When the site relaunched, the makers claimed each message was being filtered and approved by an administrator on their support staff. Despite the changes, some claim inappropriate and demeaning messages are still making their way on the site, where other kids and even adults can cloak their identity.



"Kids that want to tell a funny story, that's fine, but for kids who have a motive of bullying or degrading or exploiting other students...it can turn bad quick," said Life Strategies Counselor Hamlet Smith.



Smith warns parents to take a closer look at this app and others coming out on the market that could be putting children at risk.



"I think we really need to educate ourselves. Spend time with your children. Listen to your children. If you shut up and listen, they'll tell you what's wrong. They'll tell you what hurts."



As Smith points out, Snap Chat has also expanded their features recently, allowing virtually anyone to access their child's activities, location, and the time the video or picture was shot.

"It's getting meaner out there. We see it on Facebook as adults with religious and political issues. Take away the wisdom and experience of adults and imagine a teenager doing this. It can get ugly fast."



In addition to talking with your kids, Smith recommends checking out the safety settings on many of the apps and their new features.