Olander taking a different road to the Blue Jays

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield Blue Jays relief pitcher Tyler Olander hasn't had a typical road to professional baseball. "Freshman year I just decided that I wanted to stick with basketball. My older brother had done the same thing and that's a sport in the northeast that you can play all year round. So I just wanted to focus on that and try and get as best as i can and do something with it" said Olander.

A two-time national champion for UCONN in 2011 and 2014, he never ruled out the idea of playing baseball. "Baseball had always been in the back of my mind. Just wanted to give it a try, just being tall and left handed, it was always something that I had thought about."

But while pursuing his basketball career overseas, Olander suffered a season ending injury and at a low point in his life, he doubted the future of his playing days. "I didn't even know if baseball was going to work to be honest because I hadn't done it in so long. It was just a shot in the dark. I had done a few interviews for like insurance companies and just didn't really know, but I just knew if there was an opportunity that I was going to run with it."

Olander's manager Dennis Holmberg says the lefty is a raw talent, but has the tools to be a productive player. "Every opportunity that he gets to pitch and work and take the mound, is hopefully going to be very very beneficial and hopefully he's successful."

Like any minor leauger Olander hopes to one day make it to the big leagues, but he knows there's a long road ahead. "I think the main thing now is keep developing, keep learning, just be the best that I can be right now. I know there's no way I can make that jump right now. All these little things I think that you can achieve and are right in your control so it definitely something I'm trying to apply here."

