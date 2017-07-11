Noda named Appy League Player of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Noda named Appy League Player of the Week

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

One of the Bluefield Blue Jays stars got a big honor this week.  Ryan Noda was named the Appalachian League's player of the week.  Noda hit .600 with a .800 slugging percentage to go along with 4 doubles, 9 walks, and 12 runs scored.  The Jays went a perfect 6-0 during that week.

