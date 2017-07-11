Ward named Prospect League Player of the Week - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Ward named Prospect League Player of the Week

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

 A West Virginia Miners slugger got a big honor.  Dan Ward won the league's player of the week award.  The Ohio native hit .476 with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, and 10 RBIs in 5 games last week.  Right now he is hitting .371 on the season with 6 homers and 27 RBIs.

