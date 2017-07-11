Vick named to Virginia Tech Hall of Fame - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Vick named to Virginia Tech Hall of Fame

Posted:

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

A Virginia Tech legend is entering their hall of fame.  Former Hokie QB Michael Vick will be inducted into the class of 2017.  The Newport News, Virginia native accounted for over 4500 yards and 38 touchdowns during his 2 year career in Blacksburg.  He also led the program to its only national championship game appearance in 2000 against Florida State.  From there he went onto the NFL where he spent 13 seasons with the Falcons, Eagles, Jets, and Steelers.  The ceremony will be on Friday September 22.

