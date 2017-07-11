Lee named to Street and Smith's Preseason All-American Team - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lee named to Street and Smith's Preseason All-American Team

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Over to Concord, where punter Garrett Lee received a big nod.  The senior was named to the Street and Smith's preseason Division II All-American team.  Lee averaged 40 yards per punt which is 7th among active division two leaders in 2016.  Over the last three seasons he has placed over 48 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.