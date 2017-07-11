Grier and Crawford named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

A pair of Mountaineers was named to the Maxwell Award watch list given out to the nation's top player. Starting with QB Will Grier. The Florida transfer will be in his first season in the gold and blue. He sat out last year due to transferring. He threw for over 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015 for the Gators before being suspended for PEDs.

Joining Grier is running back Justin Crawford. The senior led the Big 12 in rushing with over 1100 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2016. His big game came against Oklahoma where he rushed for 331 yards. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year.