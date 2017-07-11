'America's Got Talent' winner charged with domestic violence

Logan, West Virginia native and the 2011 winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent", Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a golf club.

According to court documents, Murphy was arrested on Monday after the alleged victim contacted Logan County 911. A trooper with the West Virginia State Police traveled to Logan Regional Medical Center. and "observed swelling and bruising" on the victim's left eye and side of her head. She was also covered in potting soil. The victim stated Murphy hit her in the face with "with an open hand and struck her in the face with a golf club.

Murphy, 42, had little to say when Trooper M.J. Miller confronted him at a residence in Whitman, WV. A golf club was spotted in the living room of the home and there was potting soil "throughout the front yard and on the sidewalk." The former couple's six-month-old child was home at the time.

Murphy is charged with domestic battery and domestic assault. He was arraigned and released on $3,500 bond.

Read the full criminal complaint below: