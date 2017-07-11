Yurachek named to Mackey Award Watch List - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Yurachek named to Mackey Award Watch List

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall's Ryan Yurachek was named to the Mackey Award watch list given out to the nation's top tight end.  Yurachek had 28 catches for 298 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2016.  The senior from Myrtle Beach, SC has 16 career touchdown catches in Huntington.

