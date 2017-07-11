Stronger military presence expected at 2017 Scout Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) The West Virginia National Guard is expected to have a stronger military presence at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean. From July 20-24, the Boy Scouts of America will soon welcome 40,000 Scouts and leaders from across the U.S.

A thousand military members are expected to be in attendance this year as well, according to Gary Hartley, a representative with the Summit. During a public briefing of the Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday, Hartley said the U.S. military will be providing daily demonstrations and rescue drills during the Jamboree, in addition to providing security and logistics for the event.



During the year, when scouts are not there, Hartley said the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve has a partnership with the National Guard to provide space for training exercises and landing drills.

Hartley said a smaller military contingent was present during the 2013 Jamboree due to a federal government sequestration at the time.



At this point, there is still no word on whether U.S. President Donald Trump will attend as his schedule is not usually announced in advance.