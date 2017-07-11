Celebrate Slurpee Day with 7-Eleven - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Celebrate Slurpee Day with 7-Eleven

(WVVA) -

Today is July 11, 2017 and that means it is 7-Eleven day.

The chain of convenient stores will be giving out free small Slurpees  to whoever wants one.

You can get one of their famous Slurpees today from 11a.m. to 7p.m.

If you are near any of the following store locations please be sure to stop by and get your free slurpee.

-Maben, Wyoming County

-Oceana, Wyoming County

-Montgomery, Fayette

You can also visit multiple locations in the Charleston and Blacksburg areas.

