Grants awarded to 30 West Virginia public libraries

The West Virginia Library Commission has awarded more than $110,000 in state grants to 30 public libraries in the state.

The commission says some of the grants are for facility maintenance, and others are for technology enhancement.

The grants are going to these libraries: Bolivar-Harper's Ferry, Brooke County, Burnsville, Chapmanville, Clay County, Craigsville, Gassaway, Hamlin-Lincoln County, Kingwood, Logan Area, Lynn Murray, Marion County, Mason County, Moundsville-Marshall County, Mountaintop, Nutter Fort, Paden City, Pendleton County, Philippi, Raleigh County, Roane County, Rupert, Shepherdstown, Summers County, Summersville, Sutton, Swayne Memorial, Valley Head, Wayne and Webster Addison.

Commission Executive Secretary Karen Goff says the funds will help with basic improvements to facilities and computer access for patrons.

