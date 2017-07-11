Summit Bechtel Reserve prepares for National Scout Jamboree

In a little more than a week, tens of thousands of people will converge onto a ten-thousand acre plot of land just outside of the tiny town of Glen Jean for the National Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

24,000 boy scouts and scout leaders and more than 6,000 volunteers will meet at the reserve, enough people to make Glen Jean, the third largest city in West Virginia.

Hundreds of contractors are putting the finishing touches on the property as it prepares to host it's second jamboree.

"This is a chance for us to show what the best of West Virginia is,” Gary Hartley said. “This is our chance to show off West Virginia to the entire country."

Hartley handles external relations for the Summit Bechtel Reserve. He says having hosted one national jamboree before helps ensure things go smoothly.

This year's event will provide momentum as the reserve prepares to host the World Scout Jamboree in 2019, the first one to be held in the U.S. In 50 years.

"Here we can spend millions of dollars building up for a jamboree,” Hartley said. “Leave that infrastructure in place, the next year put more into it. And the site just keeps getting better and better."

Crews are finishing up the new Ruby Welcome Center on Route 19 which will serve as a starting point for scouts coming from all 50 states heading to the jamboree.

And although 30,000 people all in one area can create a messy traffic situation, Hartley says residents need not worry.

"In 2013, we were worried about a traffic jam, so we had the state police help us, we put folks at every traffic intersection, and I can say in 2013 we loaded up this site with 30,000 people in less than ten hours without a single traffic jam,” Hartley said. “There's no doubt that we can do that again this year, especially since we have been through it once already."