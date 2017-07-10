Bluefield tops Princeton in Mercer Cup shootout

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Blue Jays won a back and forth affair with the Princeton Rays on Monday night from Bowen Field 14-8. The Jays were led by Yorman Rodriguez and Ryan Gold who each went 4 for 5. The Rays were led by Trey Hair who went 2 for 3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Bluefield is now 13-6 on the year, while Princeton is 6-13. The two will have the day off on Tuesday for the MLB All-Start game.