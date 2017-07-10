Officials: Military plane crashes, killing at least 5 dead - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Military plane crashes, killing at least 5 dead

Posted: Updated:

ITTA BENA, MISSISSIPPI (AP) Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.

Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.   Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.
