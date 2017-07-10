Morrisey announces run for US Senate seat

West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he's running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

In a video released before his formal announcement scheduled later Monday, Morrisey says he upholds "conservative values."

West Virginia's Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins, re-elected to a second two-year term last year, is also running against Manchin next year, saying he'll bring "conservative leadership."

Morrisey, re-elected to a second four-year term last year as attorney general, is also chairman of the national organization of Republican attorneys general.

The group's political action committee bought almost $6.8 million in ads promoting Morrisey for a second term and attacking his opponent, outspending either one.

The Republican Attorneys General Association and Morrisey have been involved in challenges to federal regulations under the Obama administration.