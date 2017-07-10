Local businesses shows positive impact from The Greenbrier Classic

Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.More >>
West Virginia's Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he's running for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Democrat Joe Manchin.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) More West Virginians are dying of cancer than almost anywhere else in the U.S., according to new numbers from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).More >>
The Greenbrier Classic saw thousands make their way to the Old White TPC Course to see golf at its finest.More >>
Hundreds of people across the region polished their resumes and brought them to the 2017 Regional Job Fair at the Bluefield Auditorium Monday morning.More >>
Grants Supermarkets has a new distinction to add to its legacy. The supermarket chain has been chosen as the best grocery store in West Virginia by the marketing website Popsugar.com.More >>
The charges against the Bluefield father who allegedly shook his 10-month-old daughter to death last week will be upgraded.More >>
The West Virginia Natural Resources Police posted a picture today of the calf its officers helped wrangle off Interstate 79.More >>
