Local businesses shows positive impact from The Greenbrier Classic

The Greenbrier Classic saw thousands make their way to the Old White TPC Course to see golf at its finest.

"Close to 30,000 people registered for the complimentary grounds badge and there were more that showed up afterward that hadn't already registered. It was crowded out here, especially Saturday and Sunday and that obviously helps the economy," said Director of Sports Public Relations for The Greenbrier, Cam Huffman.

Hotels and small businesses saw their registers ringing, a far cry from last year.

"It actually had a wonderful impact. We were sold out, had a great time. Very impressed to listen to the support that the folks who stayed here supported the flood victims with the Neighbors Helping Neighbors," said General Manager for the Lewisburg Fairfield Inn and Suites, Susan McCormack.

"The Greenbrier Classic really helped my business get back like normal a couple years ago. It was so good to have the customers come through," added Agnes Spence, part owner of Aggie's Gift Shop.

Now, The Classic begins the clean-up process.

"The set up generally took about a month. It got started a little later this year because we had to make sure the course was in order. They put it up kind of quickly. They'll tear it down even quicker," said Huffman.

Although the tear down will happen quickly for the Old White TPC Course, The Classic left its mark well beyond Greenbrier County.

"It was a celebration of everything that the people did to bring this course back and to bring this community back and I think the world saw that on TV and the people like Kelly Shumate and his crew and all the people who worked so hard got the credit that they deserve from a national audience," Huffman said.

