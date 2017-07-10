Hundreds of job seekers hope to further career at 2017 Regional Job Fair

Hundreds of people across the region polished their resumes and brought them to the 2017 Regional Job Fair at the Bluefield Auditorium Monday morning.

Over 70 employers set up shop in hopes to find qualified candidates to fill a variety of positions.

Job seekers ranged from students about to graduate college to experienced workers looking to further their careers.

"I stayed up until 10 o'clock last night perfecting my resume," said Mike Miller, a student at Concord University. "I’m here to get my foot in the door and potentially get a job in the future."

Congressman Morgan Griffith and Congressman Evan Jenkins were also in attendance.

The job fair was sponsored by WVVA-News, The Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, The Princeton-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce, The Tazewell Area Chamber of Commerce, The Richlands Chamber of Commerce, The Wytheville-Wythe-Bland County Chamber of Commerce, and the Giles County Chamber of Commerce.