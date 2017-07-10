Grants Supermarkets named best grocery store in West Virginia

Grants Supermarkets has a new distinction to add to its legacy.

The supermarket chain has been chosen as the best grocery store in West Virginia by the marketing website Popsugar.com.

The article "50 States of Grocery Stores: The Best Store in Every State," published on July 4 states "Grant's Supermarket has been serving West Virginia and Virginia since the 1940s, and it's still locally owned and operated." Click here to see the list.

Weis Markets made the cut in Virginia, Kroger in Ohio, and Lucky's Market in Kentucky.