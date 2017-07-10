Grants Supermarkets named best grocery store in West Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Grants Supermarkets named best grocery store in West Virginia

Posted:
photo courtesy: Grants Supermarkets photo courtesy: Grants Supermarkets

Grants Supermarkets has a new distinction to add to its legacy. 

The supermarket chain has been chosen as the best grocery store in West Virginia by the marketing website Popsugar.com.

The article "50 States of Grocery Stores: The Best Store in Every State," published on July 4 states "Grant's Supermarket has been serving West Virginia and Virginia since the 1940s, and it's still locally owned and operated." Click here to see the list.

Weis Markets made the cut in Virginia, Kroger in Ohio, and Lucky's Market in Kentucky.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.