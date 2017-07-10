Henry, White, Edmunds named to Bednarik Award Watch List - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Henry, White, Edmunds named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

A trio of local stars was named to the Bednarik Award watch list given out to the nation's top defensive player.  Starting with West Virginia Safety Dravon Askew Henry.  The senior started in every game his first two years before having to miss all of 2016 due to a knee injury.  He had 59 tackles and a interception in 2015.

Also from West Virginia is Kyzir White.  The junior started all 12 games for the Mountaineers last season.  The Safety had 58 tackles, 7 for loss, and 4 forced fumbles in 2016.  All while being named to the Big 12 conference's 2nd team.

Representing Virginia Tech is junior Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.  The Danville, Virginia native had 106 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks 2016.  He was named to the All-ACC 2nd team.

The three finalists for the award will be announced on November 20th.  The winner will be announced on December 7th.

